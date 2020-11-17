1-6 IN Mortar range in Kuwait

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division fire mortar rounds during a live-fire exercise in Kuwait, November 17, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support regional partners and sustain stability in the region. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|11.17.2020
|11.17.2020 08:31
|B-Roll
|772976
|201117-A-CE061-007
|DOD_108066051
|00:00:06
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
|0
