Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-6 IN Mortar range in Kuwait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division fire mortar rounds during a live-fire exercise in Kuwait, November 17, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support regional partners and sustain stability in the region. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772976
    VIRIN: 201117-A-CE061-007
    Filename: DOD_108066051
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 IN Mortar range in Kuwait, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    OSS
    Kuwait
    TF Spartan
    1-6 IN
    2ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT