Task Force Javelin trains with 378 AEW K9 Handlers.

B-roll of National Guard soldiers from Task Force Javelin prepping for and conducting training with K9 Handlers and military working dogs from the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. Training included hoist training for the K9 handlers, as well as orientation flights for the MWDs to get them acclimated to high-stress environments to ensure performance in future missions.