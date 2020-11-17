Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Javelin trains with 378 AEW K9 Handlers.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    B-roll of National Guard soldiers from Task Force Javelin prepping for and conducting training with K9 Handlers and military working dogs from the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. Training included hoist training for the K9 handlers, as well as orientation flights for the MWDs to get them acclimated to high-stress environments to ensure performance in future missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772965
    VIRIN: 201117-F-LZ012-683
    Filename: DOD_108065942
    Length: 00:16:10
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Javelin trains with 378 AEW K9 Handlers., by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    TAGS

    Medical
    MEDEVAC
    MWD
    AFCENT
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Soldiers
    Security Forces
    Medics
    Military Working Dog
    Airman
    K9
    Army
    National Guard
    Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Task Force Javelin
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    TF Javelin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT