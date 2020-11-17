Brig. Gen. Pettus meets with CPT Harden, officer in charge of Task Force Javelin, to talk about all things MEDEVAC and what it's like being deployed as a guardsman.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 07:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772963
|VIRIN:
|201117-F-LZ012-597
|Filename:
|DOD_108065939
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB - Ep. Eight, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT