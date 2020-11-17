Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB - Ep. Eight

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Pettus meets with CPT Harden, officer in charge of Task Force Javelin, to talk about all things MEDEVAC and what it's like being deployed as a guardsman.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB - Ep. Eight, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

