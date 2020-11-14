Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-OIR Directorate of Military Assistance Holiday Shoutout

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Navy Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Shaffstall from Castle Rock, Colorado, outgoing director with the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve Directorate of Military Assistance, is joined by incoming director U.S. Army Lt. Col. Argot Carberry from Tacoma, Washington, and fellow directorate officials (far left to right) U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Gregory Jeter from MCB Hawaii; U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Bryant Schlade from Napoleon; Ohio; Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, Lt. Co. Peter Acs, from Dolne Obdokovce, Slovakia; U.S. Navy, Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Key, from Fairhope, AL.; Italian Armed Forces Col. Massimiliano Bianchi from Foligno, PG, Italy; Hungarian Armed Forces, Lt. Col Peter Kormos, from Veszprem, Hungary and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Naquan Staton from Charlottesville, VA. gathered to wish friends and family across the world a happy holiday season from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, November 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-OIR Directorate of Military Assistance Holiday Shoutout, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    Christmas
    New Years
    2020

