Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct joint amphibious raids and dry fire long-range precision fires as part of Orient Shield 21-1, at Kin Red Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2020. Soldiers with A Battery, 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3d Battalion 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, III MEF, embarked and disembarked multiple M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto Logistics Support Vessel-4. This type of live training helps validate joint tactics, techniques, and procedures, while demonstrating the lethality of joint force integration. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently with Exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|10.31.2020
|11.17.2020 07:32
|B-Roll
|772957
|201031-M-QT612-622
|DOD_108065873
|00:03:03
|KIN RED BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
|0
