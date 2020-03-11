Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - Sgt. Matthew Bramblett

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    AFN Okinawa shines a Pacific Spotlight on U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Bramblett, a UH-60 repairer with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, as he participates in Orient Shield 21-1 on Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    Sgt. Matthew Bramblett -- UH-60 Repairer, U.S. Army Aviation Bn. Japan (06:28)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772956
    VIRIN: 201103-M-QT612-492
    Filename: DOD_108065872
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - Sgt. Matthew Bramblett, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Blackhawk
    US Army
    USA
    UH-60
    Orient Shield
    Multi-domain
    Orient Shield 21-1

