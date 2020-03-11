AFN Okinawa shines a Pacific Spotlight on U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Bramblett, a UH-60 repairer with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, as he participates in Orient Shield 21-1 on Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
Sgt. Matthew Bramblett -- UH-60 Repairer, U.S. Army Aviation Bn. Japan (06:28)
|11.03.2020
|11.17.2020 07:32
|Package
|772956
|201103-M-QT612-492
|DOD_108065872
|00:00:30
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - Sgt. Matthew Bramblett, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
