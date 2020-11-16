Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Training Day 1 in Hawaii

Soldiers from the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Battalion join Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division for day one of training in Hawaii during the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Nov. 16, 2020. Day one of training consisted of the Leadership Reaction Course followed by a capability brief of U.S. weapons, communication equipment and vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|11.16.2020
|11.17.2020 00:32
|B-Roll
|772939
|201116-A-AK380-515
|DOD_108065633
|00:04:19
|Location:
|HI, US
