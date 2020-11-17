Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.17.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    If you live in Army housing and have Directorate of Public Works maintenance workers coming over to complete a work order, they have a favor to ask you.

    Please watch this short video and support them when they come into your home. Thank you!

    This work, #DoYourPart, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

