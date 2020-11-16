Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Meet the Commander," Space Delta 8

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Wykes 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Delta's, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, we will introduce the commander's of Space Delta's 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. This week, Col. Matthew Holston, Space Delta 8 commander.

    USSF
    SpOC
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Space Delta 8

