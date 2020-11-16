"Meet the Commander," Space Delta 8

On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Delta's, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, we will introduce the commander's of Space Delta's 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. This week, Col. Matthew Holston, Space Delta 8 commander.
11.16.2020
11.16.2020
|Series
|772936
|201116-X-XN492-002
|DOD_108065456
00:02:56
US
|1
|1
|0
