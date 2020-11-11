Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesiah Dixon 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    USFK personnel and members of local VFW chapters gather at USFK headquarters to celebrate Veterans Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 21:32
    Category:
    Video ID: 772935
    VIRIN: 201111-A-IU966-618
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108065447
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Veterans Day Ceremony 2020, by SGT Jesiah Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

