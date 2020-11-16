U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Private First Class Roman Valdivia, 2220th Transportation Company, and a staff member of a local food bank in Flagstaff, Ariz., delivered boxes of groceries to homes Nov. 16, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772931
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-UN281-890
|PIN:
|9
|Filename:
|DOD_108065411
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard delivers food to homes in Northern AZ, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS
