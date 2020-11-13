Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Flag West 21-02

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Stolze 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Video package featuring the 12th Combat Training Squadron and Green Flag West 21-02 activity at Fort Irwin, CA, 13 November 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christopher H. Stolze)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772930
    VIRIN: 201113-F-NT363-287
    Filename: DOD_108065370
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Joint
    Tank
    Fort Irwin
    JTAC
    TACP
    A-10
    Warthog
    Army
    Thunderbolt II
    Green Flag
    Green Flag West
    57th Wing
    57 WG

