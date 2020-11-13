Video package featuring the 12th Combat Training Squadron and Green Flag West 21-02 activity at Fort Irwin, CA, 13 November 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christopher H. Stolze)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 20:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772930
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-NT363-287
|Filename:
|DOD_108065370
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Flag West 21-02, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
