U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Schrock, 66th Rescue Squadron instructor pilot, speaks about the 66th Rescue Squadron's rescue of stranded hikers in Pine Valley, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 19:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772922
|VIRIN:
|201112-F-LN908-993
|Filename:
|DOD_108065276
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 66th RQS returns from rescue, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
