    CSAF message to AFW2

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles CQ Brown Jr. sent a special message to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program to kick-off their Virtual CARE Week as part of Warrior Care Month.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

