U.S. and French Army Soldiers participate in desert commando course

U.S. and French Army Soldiers participate in the French Desert Commando Course on Nov. 5th, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The 12-day course challenged both U.S. and French service members mentally and physically as they learned the fundamentals and overcome challenges of desert combat and survival.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)