Sergeant Major Black Wreath Laying

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, Marine Corps Base Quantico Sergeant Major, participates in the Sgt. Maj. Black Wreath Laying Ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremony is held annually in remembrance of Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl Addysyn H. Tobar)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 15:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
