    Sergeant Major Black Wreath Laying

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. addysyn tobar 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, Marine Corps Base Quantico Sergeant Major, participates in the Sgt. Maj. Black Wreath Laying Ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremony is held annually in remembrance of Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl Addysyn H. Tobar)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 15:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772901
    VIRIN: 201110-M-AT041-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108064860
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Black Wreath Laying, by LCpl addysyn tobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEDICATION
    VETERANS DAY
    REMEMBERANCE
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    CERMEONY
    COMMSTRAT
    USMC COMMSTRAT
    COMMSTRAT FEATURE

