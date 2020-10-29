Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cold Steel Trunk or Treat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Audrianna Arellano 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) hosted a Trunk or Treat event bringing together members of the Cold Steel Brigade for a night of fun. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Audrianna Arellano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772900
    VIRIN: 201029-A-TA011-001
    Filename: DOD_108064857
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Steel Trunk or Treat, by SGT Audrianna Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT