The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) hosted a Trunk or Treat event bringing together members of the Cold Steel Brigade for a night of fun. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Audrianna Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 15:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772900
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-TA011-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108064857
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cold Steel Trunk or Treat, by SGT Audrianna Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT