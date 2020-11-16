Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune demonstrates the proper use of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772889
|VIRIN:
|201116-N-VK310-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108064650
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment Guidance for Health Care Professionals, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS
