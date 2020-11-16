Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment Guidance for Health Care Professionals

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune demonstrates the proper use of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772889
    VIRIN: 201116-N-VK310-0001
    Filename: DOD_108064650
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    PPE
    NMCCL
    COVID-19
    NMRTC Camp Lejeune

