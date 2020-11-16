GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 16, 2020) A video advertising Fleet and Family Great Lakes' counseling services. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772883
|VIRIN:
|201116-N-GY005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108064575
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet and Family Support Center Counseling Services, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT