All Hands Message - In his latest message to the NAVFAC team, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey speaks to the importance of staff participation in the annual Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS).
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 11:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|772874
|VIRIN:
|201115-N-SV378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108064338
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, NAVFAC Atlantic All Hands - Message 05, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
