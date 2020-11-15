Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Atlantic All Hands - Message 05

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Video by Michael Morris 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic

    All Hands Message - In his latest message to the NAVFAC team, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey speaks to the importance of staff participation in the annual Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS).

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 11:57
    This work, NAVFAC Atlantic All Hands - Message 05, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    All Hands
    NAVY
    NAVFAC Atlantic
    DEOCS

