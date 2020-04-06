Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Bradley Rank AIM2 Interview

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Leon Cook 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    Capt. Bradley Rank, an artillery observer coach/trainer with 174th Infantry Brigade, talks about the unit and his job.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 11:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772873
    VIRIN: 200604-A-SF231-001
    Filename: DOD_108064334
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Bradley Rank AIM2 Interview, by SGT Leon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    174th Infantry Brigade
    JBMDL
    AIM2

