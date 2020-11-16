Dogface Soldier Song by Southern Pride Marching Band (Georgia Southern University)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Southern Pride Marching Band, Georgia Southern University, perform the 3rd Infantry Division song the "Dogface Soldier Song." Their performance is to honor 3rd ID for its upcoming 103rd Birthday on November 21, 2020.



3rd ID will be honored during the football game between the U.S. Military Academy and Georgia Southern University at West Point, New York on 21 Nov. 21.



Located in Statesboro, Georgia, at over 200 members strong, Southern Pride performs at all home football games, select away athletic events, parades, and as an exhibition band at marching contests throughout the state and region. Southern Pride has also performed at halftime for the Atlanta Falcons, pregame for the Atlanta Braves, and has had members of its drumline perform on the David Letterman Show.



The band is under the direction of Dr. Daniel Haddad.

This video was created by Mr. Tyler Roquemore.



The 3rd Infantry Division was activated at Camp Greene, North Carolina, on November 21, 1917. During World War I, as a member of the American Expeditionary Force to Europe the division earned its name as the "Rock of the Marne," when surrounding units retreated, the 3rd Infantry Division remained.

Headquartered at Fort Stewart, Georgia, the 3rd Infantry Division has a rich and storied history. Sixty Dogface Soldiers have been awarded the Medal of Honor, the most of any division in the U.S. Army.



The division fought during two world wars, the Korean War and the War on Terrorism. Even to this day current brigades of 3rd ID, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, have recently deployed to Europe to deter aggression against our NATO partners and allies. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is currently in South Korea on a nine-month rotation to support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.