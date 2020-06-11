Judicious Activation In Flight instagram

Judicious Activation is a joint effort involving the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team that tests AFRICOM’s crisis response capabilities and readiness in the region, Nov. 06, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|11.06.2020
|11.16.2020 04:11
|Video Productions
|772835
|201106-A-FF323-008
|8
|DOD_108063845
|00:00:22
|IT
|1
|1
|0
