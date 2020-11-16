201116-N-GG858-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Nov. 16, 2020) Footage and timelapse of Tengan Pier in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 16, 2020. Tengan Pier is used to receive different types of ammunition and can accommodate up to 20,000 ton class ships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 02:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772822
|VIRIN:
|201116-N-GG858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108063786
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tengan Pier, by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT