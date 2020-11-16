Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tengan Pier

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    201116-N-GG858-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Nov. 16, 2020) Footage and timelapse of Tengan Pier in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 16, 2020. Tengan Pier is used to receive different types of ammunition and can accommodate up to 20,000 ton class ships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 02:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772822
    VIRIN: 201116-N-GG858-1001
    Filename: DOD_108063786
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    okinawa
    japan commander fleet activities okinawa munitions command ammunition offload onload

