    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua J. Wiener, 380th AEW command chief, emphasize the importance of shaping a community at Al Dhafra Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 01:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772818
    VIRIN: 201114-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108063763
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building a Community, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    UAE
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380 AEW
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

