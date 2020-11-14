U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua J. Wiener, 380th AEW command chief, emphasize the importance of shaping a community at Al Dhafra Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 01:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772818
|VIRIN:
|201114-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108063763
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building a Community, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
