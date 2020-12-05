Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Virtual Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Board

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USAG Humphreys

    Eighth Army conducts their first ever virtual Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Board on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Board was conducted virtually. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cole Meiers)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772816
    VIRIN: 200512-A-YC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_108063757
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Board
    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club
    Eighth Army
    8A
    COVID

