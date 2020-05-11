Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air participates in Exercise Guardian Shield.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct sling load operations and rotary wing aviation support during Exercise Guardian Shield near Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2-5. Exercise Guardian Shield allowed Soldiers to train with U.S. Air Force Airmen in establishing an airfield used to transport mission critical equipment. (Footage captured by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jill Neufeld; Video edited by U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew McNeil)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.15.2020 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772809
    VIRIN: 201105-A-OL598-568
    Filename: DOD_108063615
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US

    Hunter Army Airfield

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Joint exercise
    3rd Infantry Division
    Aviators
    helicopter
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    pilots
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Aviation
    3rd CAB
    Sling load operations
    3 CAB
    Marne Air

