Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct sling load operations and rotary wing aviation support during Exercise Guardian Shield near Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2-5. Exercise Guardian Shield allowed Soldiers to train with U.S. Air Force Airmen in establishing an airfield used to transport mission critical equipment. (Footage captured by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jill Neufeld; Video edited by U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew McNeil)
Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
Date Posted:
|11.15.2020 15:51
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772809
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-OL598-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108063615
|Length:
|00:00:58
Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marne Air participates in Exercise Guardian Shield., by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
