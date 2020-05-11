Marne Air participates in Exercise Guardian Shield.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772809" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct sling load operations and rotary wing aviation support during Exercise Guardian Shield near Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2-5. Exercise Guardian Shield allowed Soldiers to train with U.S. Air Force Airmen in establishing an airfield used to transport mission critical equipment. (Footage captured by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jill Neufeld; Video edited by U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew McNeil)