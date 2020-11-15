Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Informed: AtHoc Notification System

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    AtHoc keeps wing members informed by sending live notifications mobile devices regarding gate closures, weather, health conditions, and any other emergency situation that affects members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.15.2020 14:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772808
    VIRIN: 201115-Z-OD508-0001
    Filename: DOD_108063579
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Stay Informed: AtHoc Notification System, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cape Cod
    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    Massachusetts
    National Guard
    AtHoc
    102IW

