Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TALN First Class B-Roll Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Tactics and Leadership Nexus (TALN) recently had its first class. TALN is an integrative course and facility that hosts scenario-based training to enhance Airmen’s readiness by honing tactical and leadership skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.15.2020 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772805
    VIRIN: 201109-F-UO935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108063543
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TALN First Class B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    Leadership
    Dover AFB
    Tactics
    Delaware
    Del
    Air Force
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    2020
    taln
    Dover Air Force Base DE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT