Staff Sgt. Blake Pfaff at University Medical Center, El Paso, Texas

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Pfaff, a medical technician stationed in Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas, is helping treat COVID-19 patients in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 14, 2020. He, along with approximately 60 service members, are working jointly with the civilian hospitals to assist in the mitigation of COVID-19 and help citizens in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S Army video Sgt. Samantha Hall)
|11.14.2020
|11.15.2020 16:51
|Interviews
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
