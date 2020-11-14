U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the USS William P. Lawrence DDG-110 joins in life-saving operations in Honduras for those isolated by Hurricane Eta's effects at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 14, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772800
|VIRIN:
|201114-F-LG031-298
|Filename:
|DOD_108063492
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MH-60R Seahawk Honduras B-Roll, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT