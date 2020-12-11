Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish Minister of Defence visits Swedish-U.S. SOF exercise

    SWEDEN

    11.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Monique ONeill 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    The Swedish Minister of Defence, Peter Hultqvist, visited the Swedish-led bilateral Special Operations Forces exercise in Sweden. He visited with U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command. (Courtesy of Swedish Armed Forces Combat Camera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772767
    VIRIN: 201112-A-XR719-322
    Filename: DOD_108063264
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SE

    TAGS

    Sweden
    SOF
    NSW
    MOD
    Navy
    CCM
    Swedish Armed Forces
    Baltic Unity
    Partner SOF

