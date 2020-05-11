Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighthorse Soldiers send rounds down the range during aerial gunnery at Fort Stewart

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment flex their capabilities during an aerial gunnery exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 26-Nov. 5. Aerial gunnery allows Soldiers to train on their mission essential tasks and improves the brigade’s combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772765
    VIRIN: 201105-A-CE555-340
    Filename: DOD_108063243
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Lighthorse Soldiers send rounds down the range during aerial gunnery at Fort Stewart, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hunter Army Airfield

    train
    gunnery
    capabilities
    Soldiers
    readiness
    Aviation
    ROTM
    MarneAir
    FlyArmy

