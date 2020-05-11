Lighthorse Soldiers send rounds down the range during aerial gunnery at Fort Stewart

Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment flex their capabilities during an aerial gunnery exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 26-Nov. 5. Aerial gunnery allows Soldiers to train on their mission essential tasks and improves the brigade’s combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy)
