Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Nov. 13, 2020

The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 01 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander, Naval Education Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.



