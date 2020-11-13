Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Congratulations to the new Marines of Delta Company!!

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 19:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 772737
    VIRIN: 201113-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108062908
    Length: 00:57:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Graduation, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego

