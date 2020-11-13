Crandall Hall Building Dedication Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion dedicated its battalion headquarters building to retired Col. Bruce P. Crandall. Crandall, an Olympia, Wash., native, received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in the Battle of Ia Drang. He was a Master Army Aviator in both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters assigned to A Company, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile). He led over 900 combat missions during two tours in Vietnam.