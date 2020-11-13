Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crandall Hall Building Dedication Ceremony

    11.13.2020

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion dedicated its battalion headquarters building to retired Col. Bruce P. Crandall. Crandall, an Olympia, Wash., native, received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in the Battle of Ia Drang. He was a Master Army Aviator in both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters assigned to A Company, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile). He led over 900 combat missions during two tours in Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crandall Hall Building Dedication Ceremony, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

