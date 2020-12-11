Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle commander's comments on 916 mile convoy from Fort Drum to Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Barbara Sofia Ripa, platoon commander with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group comments on the 916 mile convoy from Fort Drum, New York to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as part of Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 on Nov. 12, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)

