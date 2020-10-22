Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Repairs underway at Toad Suck Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Ryan King gives an update on post flood repairs taking place at Toad Suck Park near Conway, Ark.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772724
    VIRIN: 201022-D-NJ924-617
    Filename: DOD_108062797
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repairs underway at Toad Suck Park, by James Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Arkansas River
    Toad Suck Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT