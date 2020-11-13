Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSBN Force Celebrates 60 Years

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    The ballistic-missile submarine force is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first strategic deterrent patrol by an SSBN. USS George Washington (SSBN 598) departed Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the first strategic deterrent patrol, Nov. 15, 1960.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    COMSUBPAC
    Anniversary
    USS Kentucky (SSBN 737)
    CSG-9
    SSBN
    USS George Washington (SSBN 598)

