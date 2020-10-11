Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks

    CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members picked up donated food Nov. 10, 2020 from local stores and then transported it to a local food bank for distribution to the community in Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona Guard has responded domestically in such emergencies as airport security after 9/11, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the Havasupai Floods in 2018.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772721
    VIRIN: 201110-A-UN281-180
    PIN: 8
    Filename: DOD_108062783
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CHANDLER, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

