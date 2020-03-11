U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conducts exercise Bougainville 2 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2020. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion designed to increase combat readiness through complex and realistic live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez and Cpl. Eric Tso)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772714
|VIRIN:
|201113-M-TL103-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108062714
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
This work, Exercise Bougainville II 2/3, by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
