Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) successfully undocks from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF's Dry Dock #4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) successfully undocks from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF’s Dry Dock #4 on November 5, 2020. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s Dry Docking Selected Restricted Availability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772710
    VIRIN: 201105-N-JJ085-5112
    Filename: DOD_108062665
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) successfully undocks from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF's Dry Dock #4, by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    undock
    undocking
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    PHNSY
    PHNSYIMF
    PHNSY & IMF
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT