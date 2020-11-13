Maj. Teresa Sellers and Master Sgt. Blanca Baquero-Cruz talk about the importance mentorship plays in their recovery.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 14:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772701
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-OR487-001
|PIN:
|201113
|Filename:
|DOD_108062461
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAMP Mentor-Mentoree Pairing-Sellers and Baquero-Cruz, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT