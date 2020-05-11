Crane Army Commander Provides Veterans Day Message to Washington High School

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crane Army Ammunition Activity Commander Col. Stephen Dondero provides a Veterans Day message to the students of Washington High School, discussing how Crane has provided munitions readiness to the warfighter from its founding in 1941 to present day. Dondero also invites students to learn more about the new National Museum of the United States Army, which opened on Veterans Day 2020. Crane Army specializes in conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness, including storage, quality control, shipment preparation, distribution, production and demilitarization.