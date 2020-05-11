Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crane Army Commander Provides Veterans Day Message to Washington High School

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity Commander Col. Stephen Dondero provides a Veterans Day message to the students of Washington High School, discussing how Crane has provided munitions readiness to the warfighter from its founding in 1941 to present day. Dondero also invites students to learn more about the new National Museum of the United States Army, which opened on Veterans Day 2020. Crane Army specializes in conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness, including storage, quality control, shipment preparation, distribution, production and demilitarization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772700
    VIRIN: 201105-A-ZY934-873
    Filename: DOD_108062444
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Hometown: CRANE, IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane Army Commander Provides Veterans Day Message to Washington High School, by Mallory Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Warfighter
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity
    Joint Munitions Command
    Munitions Readiness

