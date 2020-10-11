Mobile COVID testing on Fort Knox by Public Health Preventative Medicine team
Video by Ben Wocken
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772682
|VIRIN:
|201110-O-OI973-480
|Filename:
|DOD_108062145
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mobile COVID testing, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT