    Director of Operational Logistics celebrates 10 year anniversary

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Rear Adm. Melvin W. Bouboulis celebrates and recognizes the service and commitment that the DOL has accomplished on its ten-year anniversary. The DOL has command authority of the Coast Guard's 16 bases and two detachments to ensure that each base executes their assigned mission sets as directed by each logistics and service center. This ensures standardized support delivery across the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772678
    VIRIN: 201113-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_108061995
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of Operational Logistics celebrates 10 year anniversary, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Director of Operational Logistics
    DOL
    bouboulis

