Director of Operational Logistics celebrates 10 year anniversary

Rear Adm. Melvin W. Bouboulis celebrates and recognizes the service and commitment that the DOL has accomplished on its ten-year anniversary. The DOL has command authority of the Coast Guard's 16 bases and two detachments to ensure that each base executes their assigned mission sets as directed by each logistics and service center. This ensures standardized support delivery across the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo