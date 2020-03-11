Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-East Public Health Emergency Officer COVID-19 Update

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephanie CoronaMorales 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Navy Captain Michael Sullivan, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East Camp Lejeune, shares information on the importance of social distancing, Nov. 11, 2020. Capt. Sullivan discusses the important of social distancing during the holidays and what to do if you test positive for COVID-19. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-aresick/quarantine.html (U.S. Marine Corps video by lance Cpl. Castaneda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-East Public Health Emergency Officer COVID-19 Update, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

