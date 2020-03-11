U.S. Navy Captain Michael Sullivan, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East Camp Lejeune, shares information on the importance of social distancing, Nov. 11, 2020. Capt. Sullivan discusses the important of social distancing during the holidays and what to do if you test positive for COVID-19. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-aresick/quarantine.html (U.S. Marine Corps video by lance Cpl. Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 12:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772675
|VIRIN:
|201113-M-EY512-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061971
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCI-East Public Health Emergency Officer COVID-19 Update, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
