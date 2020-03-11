MCI-East Public Health Emergency Officer COVID-19 Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Captain Michael Sullivan, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East Camp Lejeune, shares information on the importance of social distancing, Nov. 11, 2020. Capt. Sullivan discusses the important of social distancing during the holidays and what to do if you test positive for COVID-19. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-aresick/quarantine.html (U.S. Marine Corps video by lance Cpl. Castaneda)