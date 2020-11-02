Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Episode 2 November 2020

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month’s episode we take you back to the Gulf Coast, where despite being hit by two additional hurricanes the blue roof team persevered and installed it’s 10,000th roof. Also, we take a look at how USACE employees who volunteered to deploy to assist with the recovery efforts are staying safe during the COVID Pandemic.

    On the Pacific Coast, our Los Angeles District teamed up with the California National Guard to conduct a training exercise in air lifting large sandbags into place if they ever needed to plug a breech in a flood risk reduction structure.

    Meanwhile, Our Pittsburg District gives you a behind the scenes look at a dewatered lock chamber as they perform maintenance on the Emsworth Lock.

    A little to the south, the Nashville District is utilizing a brand-new air curtain burner to assist them with removing debris from the waterway, keeping boaters and swimmers safe on Lake Cumberland.

    St Paul District is working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to research and track aquatic species in Big Sandy Lake

    And finally, also from our St. Paul District, their environmental scientists are busy training the next generation of regulators on what to look for as they are making jurisdictional determination evaluations on the regions’ wetlands.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 772673
    VIRIN: 201113-A-OI229-990
    Filename: DOD_108061905
    Length: 00:18:26
    Location: US

    USACE
    New Orleans
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    St Paul District
    Los Angeles District
    Pittsburg District

