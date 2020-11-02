Corps Connection Episode 2 November 2020

In this month’s episode we take you back to the Gulf Coast, where despite being hit by two additional hurricanes the blue roof team persevered and installed it’s 10,000th roof. Also, we take a look at how USACE employees who volunteered to deploy to assist with the recovery efforts are staying safe during the COVID Pandemic.
On the Pacific Coast, our Los Angeles District teamed up with the California National Guard to conduct a training exercise in air lifting large sandbags into place if they ever needed to plug a breech in a flood risk reduction structure.
Meanwhile, Our Pittsburg District gives you a behind the scenes look at a dewatered lock chamber as they perform maintenance on the Emsworth Lock.
A little to the south, the Nashville District is utilizing a brand-new air curtain burner to assist them with removing debris from the waterway, keeping boaters and swimmers safe on Lake Cumberland.
St Paul District is working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to research and track aquatic species in Big Sandy Lake
And finally, also from our St. Paul District, their environmental scientists are busy training the next generation of regulators on what to look for as they are making jurisdictional determination evaluations on the regions’ wetlands.
11.13.2020
11.13.2020
|Newscasts
|772673
|201113-A-OI229-990
|DOD_108061905
|00:18:26
|US
|1
|1
|0
