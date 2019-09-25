Portraits in Courage: Maynard Smith

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sergeant Maynard H. Smith became the first enlisted and the first living Airman to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest recognition for acts of valor, which he had more of than any man twice his size, and then some. Say what you will about Snuffy Smith, he proved that heroism doesn’t require a résumé.



Today, the term “Airman Snuffy” is often attached to enlisted members who are insubordinate or act out. But if you ever want to know what a real hero looks like, you’re looking at him.