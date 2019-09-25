Staff Sergeant Maynard H. Smith became the first enlisted and the first living Airman to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest recognition for acts of valor, which he had more of than any man twice his size, and then some. Say what you will about Snuffy Smith, he proved that heroism doesn’t require a résumé.
Today, the term “Airman Snuffy” is often attached to enlisted members who are insubordinate or act out. But if you ever want to know what a real hero looks like, you’re looking at him.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772666
|VIRIN:
|190925-O-AC590-546
|Filename:
|DOD_108061854
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Portraits in Courage: Maynard Smith, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT