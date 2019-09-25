Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Portraits in Courage: Maynard Smith

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2019

    Video by Billy Barth 

    Airman

    Staff Sergeant Maynard H. Smith became the first enlisted and the first living Airman to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest recognition for acts of valor, which he had more of than any man twice his size, and then some. Say what you will about Snuffy Smith, he proved that heroism doesn’t require a résumé.

    Today, the term “Airman Snuffy” is often attached to enlisted members who are insubordinate or act out. But if you ever want to know what a real hero looks like, you’re looking at him.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2019
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772666
    VIRIN: 190925-O-AC590-546
    Filename: DOD_108061854
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portraits in Courage: Maynard Smith, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACE
    Profession of Arms Center of Excellence
    Heritage Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT